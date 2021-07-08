We have heard it said that God is good and that is so true. Throughout this day if you are looking you will find God doing things you are even aware of. My exhortation is that you keep your eyes open and when God does something just say thank you. We need to have an attitude of gratitude to see things. Also one final thought remember to make it your aim to be a blessing and encourager.
