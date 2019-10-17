In Eph 2:10, Paul reminds us, For we are God’s handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do. What a thought. You are God’s handiwork and you have a plan and purpose. You are not just a set of chemicals or an animal in the world. God has a plan for you. So each moment this day live for the Lord and be His handiwork today. Live each moment doing God’s dream for you.