It is Tuesday and here is your thought. In Eph 3:18, Paul states, may have power, together with all the Lord’s holy people, to grasp how wide and long and high and deep is the love of Christ. The love of God is so deep and wonderful and we have it in abundance. He is beyond understanding and yet we have it and must share it. So today share God’s love with those in your world and let it touch you and others.