God’s love

Jesus said in John 3:16, For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life. This is what is offered to all. What a great message that God loves us so much that He gives us eternal life. He also promises abundant life as well. So today live in these realities and be a blessing to others with them as well.