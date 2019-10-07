It is the beginning of the week and here is your thought. Paul writes in Eph 2:4, But because of his great love for us, God, who is rich in mercy, Today we discover how God loves us and that it is all because of His great mercy. Through out this day as each moment passes receive God’s love and in turn give it to others. Be a channel of blessing today and give what you have receive.
