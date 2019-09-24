God’s Power

It is Tuesday and here is your thought. In Eph 1:19 Paul says, and his incomparably great power for us who believe. That power is the same as the mighty strength. What a promise to know that you have power in your life beyond comparison. You also mighty strength. Paul reminds us this strength and power are available today. So throughout each moment this day rely on this power and strength to get you through any situation. The Lord gives them when you ask so ask.