It is Thursday and here is your thought. In Eph 3:7, Paul states, “I became a servant of this gospel by the gift of God’s grace given me through the working of his power.” ..So what Paul is saying is that you have the power of God working in your life. It is mighty power to meet every challenge and opportunity in your life. So no matter what you face you have the power to overcome and be a winner today. So today do not be afraid but walk in God’s power today. Also be a blessing to others in this same power.