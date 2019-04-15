God’s Promise

It is the beginning of the week and here is your thought for today.  Matthew 21:22, If you believe, you will receive whatever you ask for in prayer.”  What a great promise.  Prayer is such a vital tool in the life of a Christian.  God loves and answer prayer.  Whatever you need ask.  James says you have not because you ask not.  So ask and receive.  Today get your promise and victory through prayer.