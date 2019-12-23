God’s promises

Paul writes in 2 Cor 1:20, For no matter how many promises God has made, they are “Yes” in Christ. And so through him the “Amen” is spoken by us to the glory of God. God has some great promises for you and I today and you can say yes and Amen to them. So today whatever you need claim that promise and receive from Him. This is your day of victory.
