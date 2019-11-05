It is Tuesday and here is your thought. In Eph 3:1, Paul says, For this reason I, Paul, the prisoner of Christ Jesus for the sake of you Gentiles. God has a plan for all people and Paul was sent for that purpose. He knew God’s will and so can you. each one of us has something for God to do. Our responsibility is to find it out and then do it. What a great thing to know you have something wonderful to do. Something that only you can do. So today find out what it is and then do it. Be the blessing you were called to be.