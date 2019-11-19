God’s wisdom

In Eph 3:10, Paul states,His intent was that now, through the church, the manifold wisdom of God should be made known to the rulers and authorities in the heavenly realms, God is making his will known in every realm. This wisdom He will impart to you today. James 1:5 says that if you ask for wisdom it will be given to you today in abundance. The will of God need the wisdom of God to complete it. Today walk in wisdom as you do the will of God.and remember you are His ambassador in your world. You will win when you rely on God