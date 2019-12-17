Jeremiah 29:11 contains a precious promise held dear by Christians the world over. … In this verse, Jeremiah affirms that God is in control, and moreover, He has good things in store: “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the LORD, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.” God has a great promise for you today. Accept it and live in the abundant and eternal life He brings.