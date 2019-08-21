t is the middle of the week and here is your thought to ponder. In Eph 1:2, Paul states, Grace and peace to you from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ.Paul wants us today to walk in the grace of God which is the complete victory of the Lord. Secondly he wants you to walk in peace, That means no strife or war in your life. It is the grace of God that keeps you and the peace of God that makes you thrive. So today have victory and thrive. Live your destiny and live in God’s total abundant life.