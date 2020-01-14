Grow in the word

Peter writes in 1 Pet 1:23, For you have been born again, not of perishable seed, but of imperishable, through the living and enduring word of God. This word is given so that we will grow in the Lord. Moment by moment you have an opportunity to grow in the Lord. Growth means to apply what you read into your life. When you do that you have abundant life. So today apply what you read and grow into the person God intended you to be.