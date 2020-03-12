He is able

Paul says, in Eph 3:20, Now to him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to his power that is at work within us, So today what does you imagination want. remember God can do more. So today remember that as you prayer and go for all because God can do more. The sky is the limit.
