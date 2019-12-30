In 2 Chron 7:14, it states, if my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land. God wants to heal our land and He will do it through us. So today follow these instructions and you will see healing and victory in your world, family and land. Lets remember it is up to us to make it happen.