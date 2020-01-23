In Ps 107:20, David states, He sent his word, and healed them, and delivered them from their destructions. We are healed and delivered today from the attack of the enemy and our own stupidity. The word of God is such a wonderful help. So today read God’s word and receive the help you need. Also today let the word heal and set you free
