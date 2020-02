Feb 6 – Hear – Rev 2:11

Vs 11 – Here again is the exhortation. If you ears, hear. This is what the Spirit is saying to the churches. Those who overcome. Those who are victorious and never give up. You will not hurt by the second death. The death that is reserved for the wicked. You will not have to suffer in the lake of fire. You sin has been dealt with at the cross. You have been true, faithful and obedient. You will not suffer a second death.