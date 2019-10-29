Help others

The Lord has a word for you today. Turn your talents, time and resources over to me. I gave them to you to use for me and others. When you use these things for yourself you have missed the point of true life. True and abundant life is pouring your life into others. The Lord expects those who love Him to touch others for His glory. We are not ourselves we have been bought with a price. That price was designed to make us a blessing to others. So today go and encouraged those you meet. Make it your aim and goal today to show love those around you. So many are broken and hurting. They need a word of encouragement and a token of love. You moment with them can turn their entire life around. One act of kind in my name can change their direction for eternity. Also look for opportunities through this day to minister my love in your world. I will send people for you to minister too. So keep your eyes open. I am using you. watch and wait I will bless others through you.