Jesus said in Matt 24:25, Heaven and earth will pass away, but my words will never pass away. What a wonderful promise. God will always keep His word. So today whatever you are facing the Lord is with you and will keep His word. Stability, security and refuge is yours. So go throughout this day and walk in His promises.
-
SUBMIT EVENTLet everyone know about
your event!
-
GET CONNECTEDJoin the Circle of Friends for email alerts and updates.
-
CONTACT USDidn't catch that number? Need our address? Find it here.