It is the weekend and here is your thought. In Eph 3:4, Paul states, In reading this, then, you will be able to understand my insight into the mystery of Christ, Paul wants us to understand his insight on the Lord. The word of God is the answer to all life’s problem. You can find an answer to everything you face in it. So today open the pages of the Bible and find out what God wants for you to do and then do it. A simple but effective way to live.