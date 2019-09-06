It is the weekend and here is your thought to ponder. In Eph 1:8 Paul states, which he lavished upon us, in all wisdom and insight. So God has given you wisdom and insight. This is did which abundance. You have more than you will ever need. God will help you in another situation to be able to know what to do and how to react. So when life throws a curse ball the wisdom and insight God has given you will make that a home run. So today walk with God’s wisdom and insight and live your dream and His.