It is Thursday and here is your thought to ponder. In Eph 1:12, Paul states, in order that we, who were the first to put our hope in Christ, might be for the praise of his glory. We have a hope today. That hope gives us a future. We are going today be a blessing and encouragement for others. Also as we put our hope in the Lord we will also give hope to others. God has such a great future for us. So today, put your hope in the Lord for all that He has for you today and pass this hope on to others for His praise and glory.