Aug 21 – How High – Psalm 103:11

David then uses the heaven as a metaphor for the love of God. The heavens are unlimited in depth

and height. They cannot be measured. This is the same as the love of God. Paul prayed that the church

would be and in some manner to understand the height, depth, width and breath of the love of God.

This is of course is impossible because God is unlimited and so is His love. One of the benefits of having

A relationship with God is being in love with Him. Before we even knew Him He loved us. He loved us

So much that He gave us His very best which was His Son Jesus Christ to be our sacrifice for sin and to

Bring us back into relationship with Him.

The Love of God is wonderful and mysterious. He changes us forever. It takes us to the highest

Place. It will never leave us. Love is who God is and He wants us to love in the same manner. If we love

We are complete. The condition of this love is fearing Him. Respecting Him for who He is. Knowing you

Did not deserve this love but embracing it and living in its reality. Let us do that today.