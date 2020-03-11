In Jesus name

In John 16:23, Jesus said, In that day you will no longer ask me anything. Very truly I tell you, my Father will give you whatever you ask in my name. To know that you can ask God in prayer something and it will be done is a great promise for today. So moment by moment ask the Lord to guide your life. If you need something He will answer all because of Jesus. Great promise for today.
