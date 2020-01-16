Jan 16 – In the Spirit – Rev 1:10

Vs 10 – John was in the Spirit on the Lord`s Day when this happened. This is a proof that the church met on the Lord’s day and was a practice from the early days of the church. Meeting on the Lord’s day is one thing that distinguishes the difference between the Jewish and Christian faith. Jesus rose from the dead on the Lord’s day and thus is the primary reason the church meets on the Lord’s day. John also was in the Spirit at the time. This is the only way to fully receive what we need from the Lord. Jesus said, “That which is spirit is spirit and that which is flesh is flesh.” You cannot receive from the spirit when you walk in the flesh. John was in the right frame of mind to receive this message. John then heard a loud voice behind Him which sounded like a trumpet. This message like a trumpet would resonate strong, clear, precise and simple.