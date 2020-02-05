Jesus said, in Matt 4:4, Jesus answered, “It is written: ‘Man shall not live on bread alone, but on every word that comes from the mouth of God. Our lives must center on the word of God. It should be what we speak and how we live. The word of God is our spiritual food. It will give us life and victory. So today study and live the Bible. Stand on its promises and see God work in your life.
