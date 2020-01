Jan 3 – Jesus is Central

1. Jesus Christ is the central figure of the book. He is the Lamb, the Alpha and Omega.

He is the Conquering King.

2. The trumpets, seals and vials are judgments that will leave this world in terrible

Despair. Be ready!

3. It is the book of ending. It is the consummation of all things. There is a new heaven

And new earth. What a day that will be. You have a choice today. Serve the Lord with every fiber of

your being.