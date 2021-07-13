July 13 – Vignettes on Prayer

The following snap shot is both concerning and yet liberating. Prayer to be effective only and happens when the person praying has confessed and renounced sin and is attempting to live in obedience to God’s word. David states in Ps 66:18, that if we regard iniquity or habitual sin the Lord will not hear us. One cannot honestly and sincerely pray in accordance with God’s will while refusing to live in accordance with that will. Simply put if you are not willing to obey God in your lifestyle don’t expect God to answer. This is frightening because Paul states in 1 Cor 11:28 that we must examine our hearts. It is also liberating because once since is confessed, renounce and forgiven you have the assurance that God will not only hear but answer your prayer.