July 8 – Vignettes on Prayer

R.A. Torrey has been called one of the most powerful teachers on prayer. He wrote a book called “The Power of Prayer.” He states, “Prayer can do anything that God can do, as God can do anything, prayer is omnipotent. No one can stand against the man who knows how to pray and meets all the conditions of prevailing prayer and who really prays. The Lord omnipotent works for him and works through him.” What a great and powerful statement. So today, pray, meet the conditions and refuse to give up until the answer comes. Remember in Dan 9:23, it states that eve before the request is out of your mouth the answer is on the way.