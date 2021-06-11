June 11 – Vignettes on Prayer

Jesus brings a remarkable truth when he taught about the priorities of God. In Matt 22:37-40, Jesus told us to love the Lord with every fiber of our being and when we do that we can love ourselves and others. There are actually only two things we are called to do as Christians. One to go into our world and bring the gospel and the other is to love. William Booth once was asked to put his mission statement in one word. He wrote others. So today declare an atmosphere that people are important. Remember no person is undervalued. Every person has worth because they are created in the image of God. The world loves to devalued and put people in categories. The church must never do that. In prayer remember Jesus died for all and you must intercede for all. It is your right, responsibility and duty.