June 3 – Vignettes on Prayer

In Nahum 1:7, we see the book of Nahum is a prophecy against the city of Nineveh. Yet through the book a great truth is brought to us. The Lord is a refuge in the times of trouble. This truth was precious to David when he was fleeing Saul in the desert. When Moses was in the backside of the desert for 40 years he found this statement to be true. When Jesus was facing the opposition of the enemy in the wilderness He found this to be a powerful principle in His life

The Lord cares for those who trust Him. When Gideon was facing the thousands of Midianites with 300 men he found God to be faithful. When Paul was facing the sword of Caesar he found this to be a gem of victory. The Lord is good and you will find this truth as you serve Him. Learn it now so that when trouble comes you will walk in confidence and victory, for the glory of God. All of these men became strong when they spent time with God. Prayer is our avenue to walking in confidence and victory.