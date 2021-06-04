June 4 – Vignettes on Prayer

In Zephaniah 3:17-20, Zephaniah had some truths to impart on us today which we will look at.

1. The Lord is with you and He is mighty to save.

2. He will take great delight in you and He will quiet you with His love. He rejoices

Over us with singing.

3. He will remove the sorrows, burdens and reproaches from us.

4. He is going to deal with all those that are oppressed.

5. He will rescue the lame and all those that have been scattered

6. His people will be filled with praise and honor in every land that they have been put to

Shame.

7. He is going to gather His children, bring them home and give them honor and praise in

Front of all people.

8. He will restore the fortunes of His people that have been lost.

9. All this is imparted through prayer and the word. So prayer and receive. He can do more than you

can think or imagine.