In James 1:19, James says, Understand this, my beloved brothers and sisters. Let everyone be quick to hear [be a careful, thoughtful listener], slow to speak [a speaker of carefully chosen words and], slow to anger [patient, reflective, forgiving. Communication is so important in relationships. When we follow the instructions given here we are going to have great talks with others. Today listen to others and you will be amazed what you can hear and learn. Also walk in love and it will be given back to you. Great thought.