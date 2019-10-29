Live and Love

In Eph 2:19, it states, NLT: “So now you Gentiles are no longer strangers and foreigners. You are citizens along with all of God’s holy people. You are members of God’s family.” This means that as one big family we minister to others in His name. This family is also around the world. So where ever you go you could find a family member. So today be a blessing in your world and show how great our God is by how you love and live.