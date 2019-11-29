It is the weekend and here is your thought. Paul says in Eph 3:17, Then Christ will make his home in your hearts as you trust in him. Your roots will grow down into God’s love and keep you strong. You have one thing no one else has without Christ. You have true love. Love is the foundation of all we have and do. The love you give is love without any string attached. It show who and what you are. So today love and change your world and someone else’s.