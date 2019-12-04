In Eph 3:19, Paul says, “And to know the love of Christ, which passeth knowledge, that ye might be filled with all the fulness of God.” ..The love of God passes all our understanding but it does fill us. The fullness of God is love. This love is given to us so that we can give it to others. So today make it you aim to receive God’s love and then in turn give it to others.
