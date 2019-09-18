It is the middle of the week and here is your thought to ponder. In Eph 1:15, Paul says, Therefore I also, after I heard of your faith in the Lord Jesus and your love for all the saints, Love and faith go hand in hand in the life of the Christian. It is who we are and what we become. Love is the foundation for faith and this gives us hope. So today walk in love and share your faith. This in turns gives others hope. You are a blessing today so go and be that in your world.