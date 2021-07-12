Paul writes that love is this. 1 Cor 13:4-8, Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. 5 It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. 6 Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. 7 It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. 8 Love never fails. So today bring this type of love in your world and people will know you are disciple of Jesus Christ.

