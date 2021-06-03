When you have an opportunity remember the verse of Matt 22:37-40. This verse states that we are to love the Lord with every fiber of our lives and then love our neighbor as yourself. So today take time to let the Lord of Lord fill you and then in turn look for opportunities to love people in a tangible way for the Lord.
