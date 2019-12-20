David writes, in Ps 48:9, We have thought of thy lovingkindness, O God, in the midst of thy temple.” Here we must remember that God will always show us loving kindness. He will always deal with us in the best manner. In turn we should help and love all who come into our lives. So today be loving and kind to all you come into contact with today. This will help others and glorify God.
