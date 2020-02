Paul writes in 1 Cor 2:16, for,

“Who has known the mind of the Lord

so as to instruct him?”[a]

But we have the mind of Christ. What a wonderful thing to have the mind of Christ. You can know the will of God. You can walk righteous in this world. You can be clean in your thinking. So today walk in the mind of Christ and know what to do in all situations. A great promise.