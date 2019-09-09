Monday Thought

It is the beginning of the week and here is your thought to ponder. In Eph 1:9 Paul says, he[ made known to us the mystery of his will according to his good pleasure, which he purposed in Christ, We all love a good mystery and God shows us a mystery. He actually allows us to be part of will today. You and I are to be like Jesus today. We get to show the love, peace, grace and joy of the Lord today. So do two thing today. Be like Jesus and release the joy, love, peace and grace of God into your world today. This will touch so many in your world today.