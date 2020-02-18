Feb 18 – More promises – Rev 2:25-26

Vs 25 – The only things Jesus wants them to do is hold onto what you have until He comes. What a great promise. Hold on to what you have. Do not let go of that which we have been given. The beautiful thing is that we have been given everything that pertains to life and righteousness. The last part of this verse is so wonderful. Jesus is coming back. This is the hope of the church. It is the message we bring and live.

Vs 26 – Jesus again promises the over comer and the one who is victorious. When we win over the situations and circumstances of life the following promise is this. We will have authority over the nations. What a great promise. We will reign and rule with Christ. This is our destiny and reward for faithful service.