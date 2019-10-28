When you work for the Lord there is one rule and that is you never give up or quit. Yes, there will be times when things do not seem to be happening but that is the time you remember that even though you do not see it God is working. He is the God of the unseen. That means he is always working on your behalf. It is also amazing that the Lord is working among all His people. He is the God of the whole universe and yet He working in your life. Today you will have many different hings come your way. In fact researchers tell is that we will do hundreds of decisions today. Some very simple and others very complex. Your aim and goal should be to include the Lord in each of these. His promise is that He will lead, guide and direct you. It is your choice to involve the Lord in your life. Now back to our first statement. When difficulty and challenges come your way and there does not seem to be solution then ask the Lord. remember He is the creator of the universe and he knows all things. James tells us that if we lack wisdom we can ask of God and he will give it liberally. That means God will make a way where there is no way. So today. Remember you have of heaven behind you. So never give up and never quit. Your victory is just around the corner.