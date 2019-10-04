It is the weekend and here is your thought to ponder. In Eph 2:3, Paul writes, All of us also lived among them at one time, gratifying the cravings of our flesh[a] and following its desires and thoughts. Like the rest, we were by nature deserving of wrath. Yet Jesus Christ came that we can have eternal and abundant life. Jesus took us out of that terrible state and gave us a new start. As you begin this day make the most of this new start.