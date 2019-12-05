Paul says, in 2 Tim 1:7, For the Spirit God gave us does not make us timid, but gives us power, love and self-discipline. God has given us victory over fear by helping us to walk in, power, love and self control. Each one of these is so essential in our day to day walk. So today moment by moment walk in these and you will be victorious today over fear.
