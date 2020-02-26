Feb 26 – Nothing can be hid. Rev 3:8

Vs 8 – Jesus again reveals that he knows us and our deeds. Nothing can be hid. Motives and attitudes are always known by God yet they may be hid from the sight of man. The all knowing one observes us. The theme of each church is that God knows who we are and what we have done. We have an audience of one.

Jesus then states He is opening a door for them. This door no one can shut. They have a special task. A special job to do. He also knows they have little strength. They are a weary church. They are tired and nearly worn out. He also knows that they have kept His word. What a great testimony. Through it all they have been true to the Lord. In spite of persecution, being maligned and misunderstood they have been truth to the Lord. It can seem that we are taking two steps forward and one step back but stay true. They have not denied Him. Jesus stated in the gospel that if we are ashamed of Him He will be ashamed of us but if we acknowledge Him He will acknowledge us to all.