Oct 15 – Vignettes on Prayer

In Romans 11:29, says the gifts and calling of God are without repentance. Mike Warnke , put it this way, “When God calls you he is not sorry.” Daniel Nash often came to preach, act as moderator, baptize converts, and hold communion over the next several years! The ministry that followed, there was a second move of revival (1822-23) where over 200 were converted. This occurred in a township of only 308 homes with a population of approximately 2,000 people! God gave Daniel a revival and through all of this God was breaking and preparing the heart of His to become a man of prayer. The rejection by those he loved and had ministered to however crush him, and by 1824 he was so damaged spiritually that any human hope of a prayer ministry seemed impossible. Remember Elijah, God found him on the backside of the desert before God could talked to him. In the furnace of rejection often comes the purest gold.