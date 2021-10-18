Oct 18 – Vignettes on Prayer

Charles Finney’s labors in evangelism began in Evans Mills, New York, and here Daniel Nash headed to start his prayer ministry. The man had been reborn in prayer. When he arrived, Finney stated, “He was full of the power of prayer.” Their goals were stated simply in a letter as follows: “When Mr. Finney and I began our race, we had no thought of going amongst ministers. Our highest ambition was to go where there was neither minister or reformation and try to look up the lost sheep, for whom no man cared. We began and the Lord prospered…. But we go into no man’s parish unless called…. We have room enough to work and work enough to do.” The two men believed that the only way to get an area ready was to send Nash ahead for 3 or 4 weeks to prepare the people and the place for revival. In some situations prayer is the only answer. Also no place is too hard for God to reach, even your community.